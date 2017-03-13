Boonville man arrested on aggravated DWI charges

State Police in Remsen arrested 35-year-old Russel F. Mansfield of Boonville for aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor after colliding with a school bus on Lachausse Road in the town of Forestport.

On March 10, 2017, at approximately 4 p.m., Mansfield was operating a 1999 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle towards the end of his driveway to pick up his 7-year-old daughter, who was being dropped off by her school bus. Mansfield failed to stop his ATV before colliding with the open doors of the school bus.

Mansfield was subsequently charged with aggravated DWI (BAC of .23 percent), along with other vehicle and traffic law violations. He is to appear in Forestport Town Court March 21, 2017, at 6 p.m.

