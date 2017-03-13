Forestport man arrested after complaint of gun shots being fired near neighbor’s home

State Police in Remsen arrested 69-year-old Peter R. Matthews of Forestport for criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony.

On March 7, 2017, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a complaint was received through SP Oneida of gun shots being fired near a residence on Buck Lane in the town of Forestport. State Police and officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the area to investigate.

As a result of the investigation, Matthews was found to be in possession of a stolen .40 caliber handgun and was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony.

Matthews was arraigned in Remsen Town Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bail bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forestport Town Court March 10, 2017, at 2 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

