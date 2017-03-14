Four arrested on grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing 32 cartons of cigarettes

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation based in Lysander announced the arrest of four suspects involved in the alleged theft of $3,435.02 worth of cigarettes from Red-Kap Gas Station located at 3000 Belgium Road Baldwinsville.

The theft of 32 cartons of cigarettes occurred between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13, 2017, and were not recovered. All four suspects were arrested on third-degree grand larceny charges and arraigned in Lysander Town Court.

The identity of those arrested and their status is as follows:

Kyle D. Morrison, 30, of 26 Chalone Drive, Phoenix, – released on bail

Jessica A. Winthrop, 27, of 2097 Route 13 Altmar, – released on recognizance

Joshua R. Wood, 34, of 680 County Route 10 Pennellville, – released on bail

Betsy L. Dahlin, 36, of River Knoll Drive S, Baldwinsville, – released to the Pre-Trial Release Program

