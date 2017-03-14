Phoenix man charged with assaulting EMT in ambulance

State Police arrested Lawrence J. Kline, 54, of Oneida River Road, Phoenix, for second-degree assault, a class D felony.

On March 8, 2017, Kline was being transported by ambulance from his residence to SUNY University Medical University Hospital in Syracuse for a complaint of back pain. Kline, who appeared to be intoxicated, started to become violent during the transport and attempted to swing at the paramedic several times.

As the paramedic tried to calm the situation down, Kline struck her in the chest, causing her to suffer a fractured rib.

On March 9, 2017, Kline was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony and arraigned in Solvay Town Court. He was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $20,000 cash bail. Kline is scheduled to appear in Salina Town Court on March 15, 2017, at 4 p.m.

