Drunk driver arrested after striking troop car

The driver of the 2015 Honda Fit, later identified as, Jamee H. Foster, 39, of Batavia, was found to be intoxicated. She was transported and processed at SP Buffalo where her blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent. She was subsequently charged with:

Foster was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to West Seneca Town Court March 24, 2017, at 9 a.m.

No one was injured during the collision.