Drunk driver arrested after striking troop car

On March 9, 2017, at approximately 10:24 p.m., State Police were issuing a traffic citation to an uninvolved vehicle on I-90 near Exit 54 on the right shoulder, when the driver of a 2012 Honda Fit struck the rear of a Troop car.
The driver of the 2015 Honda Fit, later identified as, Jamee H. Foster, 39, of Batavia, was found to be intoxicated. She was transported and processed at SP Buffalo where her blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent. She was subsequently charged with:
- Aggravated driving while intoxicated; a misdemeanor
- Move Over Law and multiple vehicle and traffic violations
Foster was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to West Seneca Town Court March 24, 2017, at 9 a.m.
No one was injured during the collision.
