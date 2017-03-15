Griffo joins Senate in voting to end child marriage

Griffo: “I am glad to support this legislation to protect our children from a coerced commitment

State Senator Joseph Griffo joined the New York State Senate in passing legislation Tuesday that would end child marriage, and therefore protect minors from sexual abuse, statutory rape and other circumstances detrimental to their welfare.

This proposed legislation – bill S4407A – would prohibit the marriage of minors younger than 17, and require 17-year-olds to obtain court approval before marrying, Senator Griffo said. Current law states that 18 is the minimum age of marriage in New York, yet children aged 14 to

17 may still get married with parental consent, along with judicial approval for children aged 14 and 15.

In New York State, at least 3,850 children between the ages of 14 and 18 were legally married between 2000 and 2010, with 84 percent of these marriages involving a young girl wedding an adult man. Many of these marriages come with significant age differences, which can undermine a child’s health, education and economic opportunity, as well as increase the likelihood of domestic violence predominantly affecting girls.

“Child marriage is occurring throughout the United States, across all cultures and religions, with thousands of minors getting married in New York alone over the past decade,” said Senator Joseph Griffo, R-Rome.“Too many of these marriages are forced by parents against the child’s wishes, leaving the child exposed to nonconsensual sex, domestic violence and a controlling future that may prevent them from ever realizing their true potential. Nobody should be forced into a marital union that is not based upon mutual love, and I am glad to support this legislation to protect our children from a coerced commitment that could haunt them the rest of their lives.”

In addition to increasing the minimum age for marriage to 17, this bill would put in place checks to ensure that parental consent is not parental coercion. It also addresses concerns about the lack of meaningful procedures and guidelines in the current law’s judicial approval process to ensure that the minor is making an informed decision based only upon her or his own views and wishes.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Andrew Lanza, R-State Island, has been sent to the Assembly.

