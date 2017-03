Gillibrand issues statement on congressional budget report on Trumpcare

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today issued the following statement on the CBO report released on the House bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act:

“The CBO report confirms what we already knew. Trumpcare will force millions to lose their insurance, cost seniors and families more, and give high-priced tax breaks to insurance companies at the expense of middle-class workers.”

