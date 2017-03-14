34 people spend Thursday night in six Red Cross shelters

The American Red Cross is operating six shelters across the Western and Central New York Region after high winds left thousands without power and displaced many others.

Volunteers are providing residents in need with a safe, warm place to stay as well as food and water. Health Services and Disaster Mental Health volunteers are also available, and caseworkers will meet with individually with families to assess their needs.

Anyone in need of assistance can come to one of the shelters or call their local Red Cross Chapter. Shelters are currently open at the following locations:

FINGER LAKES CHAPTER (Chapter phone: 607-936-3766):

Cross Creek Church (one overnight resident), 3259 Canandaigua Road, Macedon

GREATER ROCHESTER CHAPTER (Chapter phone: 585-241-4400):

David Gantt Center (20 overnight residents), 700 North Street, Rochester

WESTERN NEW YORK CHAPTER (Chapter phone: 716-886-7500):

Batavia Veterans Administration Hospital, Building 4 (seven overnight residents), 222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia

Frontier Fire Hall (zero overnight residents)

2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls

2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls Medina High School (four overnight residents), 2 Mustang Drive, Medina

Varysburg Fire Hall (two overnight residents), 2446 Route 20A, Varysburg

Additional community shelters have been opened by other agencies and many are receiving Red Cross support. The Red Cross remains in constant contact with emergency officials across Western and Central New York, and is prepared to open additional shelters and provide additional relief services as needed.

As temperatures are predicted to fall well below freezing tonight, the Red Cross encourages families to take precautions to stay safe:

Keep all potential sources of fuel, including paper, clothing, bedding or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.

Portable heaters and fireplaces should never be left unattended.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Keep fire in your fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.

Never use a generator inside a home. Locate unit away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors

Run water at a trickle to help prevent pipes from freezing

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App, which offers additional safety tips, as well as real-time weather alerts, shelter locations and more.

You can help people affected by disasters like home fires, power outages and countless other crises by making a donation to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

