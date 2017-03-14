Morrisville Public Library news

We are raffling off two children’s Easter baskets now! Get your tickets at the library or from any library trustee. Tickets are $1 each! Winners will be announced on April 13! Stop in and view the baskets and buy your tickets today!

Please join us this Friday, March 24, we will be having a historic talk entitled, Faces from the Archives at 6:30 p.m. We welcome Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz. Utilizing records from Madison County’s extensive government records, Urtz will tell the stories of different people and events. He will also feature different collections of documents to showcase the wide collection of documents that are available to researchers.

Please join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m.

Help us enjoy the topic, “Spring is Here!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you cannot make that day, please join us on Tuesday April 4 for stories about “I Love to READ: Library!”

On Friday March 31 join us for our Family Movie Night at 7:00pm. We are showing Moana. We provide the popcorn so bring the family and your own beverage! What a great movie to see with the entire family!

Join us on Friday April 7 at 6:30pm for our Family Bingo Night! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

Our next book talk will be on Wednesday April 12 at 6:30pm. How about joining our book talk as we will be reading Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs? Copies can be picked up now! Discussion is open to teens and adults! So grab a book, read it and come join us for a sure to be fun discussion!

RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

