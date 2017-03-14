State of emergency declared in Madison County

(March 14, 2017) A state of emergency was declared in Madison County beginning at 6 p.m. today due to conditions caused by the current winter storm.

All Madison County roadways are closed to all but emergency traffic until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. This declaration includes all county, township, city and state roadways in Madison County.

Travel on these roadways will be restricted to emergency and essential personnel only. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said no one should be on these roadways during the duration of this emergency unless absolutely necessary.

All non-emergency and non-essential personnel traveling the roadway during this emergency may be subject to arrest and prosecution.

The public is urged to keep updated on weather conditions throughout this storm by tuning into local media sources or the National Weather Service website.

Please report any emergency by dialing 911.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

