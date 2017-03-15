Sarah Moon of Chittenango inducted into Mathematics Honorary Society at St. Lawrence University

Sarah E. Moon of Chittenango has been selected for membership in the St. Lawrence University chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society.

Moon is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Mathematics. Moon attended Chittenango Senior High School.

Membership eligibility for Pi Mu Epsilon varies by class year, but all students must have taken a qualifying number of mathematics courses and have achieved minimum grade-point averages in those courses, as well as overall, depending upon one’s seniority.

