Novaks, owners of Caring Transitions of Syracuse, recognized with company’s Shooting Star Award

Caring Transitions is pleased to announce that Mike and Jennifer Novak, the owners of Caring Transitions of Syracuse, have been recognized with a Caring Transitions Shooting Star Award.

A Shooting Star Award is given to a franchisee who’s experiencing early business growth and has demonstrated a commitment to the success of both their business as well as the franchise system as a whole. All of the company’s awards were presented at the Caring Transitions national conference in San Antonio in late February.

“The lifeblood of a franchise system is always having owners with a demonstrated commitment to the success and future of the system overall,” said President Chris Seman. “The Shooting Star Awards recognize franchisees who are doing a great job building their business, but are always actively sharing their experiences to help everyone in the Caring Transitions family grow together. Mike and Jennifer have brought their energy and passion for business and service to their Caring Transitions business and we wanted to recognize that focus on growth.”

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Syracuse serves Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Brewerton, Bridgeport, Liverpool, Lysander, Baldwinsville, Salina, DeWitt, Fayetteville, Manlius, Minoa, Camillus, North Syracuse, Geddes, Van Buren and Solvay.

“We were very surprised and very honored to be recognized as a Shooting Star by Caring Transitions,” said Mike Novak. “There are so many wonderful people doing such great work all over the country and to be placed in the same category as them is very humbling.

“In 2017, we look forward to helping even more clients relocate and downsize as well as getting the word out to more seniors about our services in the Central New York area. We have speaking engagements already planned with our referral partners and our senior living and community centers. ”

The Novaks opened Caring Transitions of Syracuse in late 2015. Jennifer’s background was primarily in the healthcare field and she had experience in marketing, banking and management. Michael’s career after the military was in management and sales. The Novaks credit their business growth not only to their business acumen and passion for helping people, but also to the support and training from inside and outside the Caring Transitions system.

