VNA Homecare Continues Emergency Plan for Wednesday, March 15

VNA Homecare will continue their emergency plan into Wednesday, March 15 in response to the major storm that is pummeling the Northeast.

President/CEO Kate Rolf has advised all VNA Homecare office staff to stay home tomorrow (Wednesday, March 15). Only those patients with an eminent need will be served. Staff are being asked to work with their manager for further instructions. Clinical staff and home health aides are to check their email/Care Watch for instructions regarding which patients are to be seen.

All non-essential office staff should check in with their supervisor for instructions regarding Thursday, March 16.

Patients with questions or concerns should call 315.477.HOME (4663).

Please visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/477home, for more up-to-date news on this emergency plan activation.

