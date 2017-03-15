Gillibrand questions commandant of Marine Corps at Senate Armed Services Committee hearing

Questioning follows allegations that current and former United States Marines circulated illicit images of female service members and veterans

WATCH Senator Gillibrand at SASC Hearing Here**

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand questioned Robert B. Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, this morning at the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) hearing on the illicit images of female service members, veterans and civilians circulated by United States Marines, former Marines, and civilians.

Last week, Senator Gillibrand, in a letter to Committee Chairman John McCain and Ranking Member Jack Reed called on the Committee to hold a hearing to further investigate the alleged network of United States Marines, former Marines, and civilians who circulated illicit images of female service members, veterans and civilians.

