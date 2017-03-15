Celebrate the environment with Oneida Community Mansion House

When: April 22 – Earth Day and April 29 – Arbor Day

Times: April 22: 10:30 – 12:30. April 29: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida NY

Oneida Community Mansion House celebrates environmental stewardship and conservation with two weekend events in April. Both events are free to all participants.

Saturday, April 22, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, join us for a nature photography and clean-up hike around Sunset Lake. Bring your camera and capture woodland plants and animals in photographs. The best pictures will be exhibited to the world on our Facebook page and at our public Arbor Day event on April 29. Hike the pathway around Sunset Lake and pitch in to restore the lake edge and woodlands. Litter-picking tools will be provided.

On Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm, join us for an Arbor Day festival! Join in a woodland scavenger hunt and learn to identify trees by their leaves. Build your own birdfeeder (materials fee required). Learn about maple syrup production with the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill HS Future Farmers of America chapter. Marvel as a professional arborist climbs trees, and visit the Utica Zoomobile! Delicious food truck refreshments will be available for purchase. The first hundred attendees receive a pine seedling courtesy of Bartlett Tree Service.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was once home to the 19th-century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880) and includes more than 33 acres of woodland, lawns and gardens. OCMH preserves, collects and interprets the material culture, intangible heritage, historic architecture and landscapes of the site. The Mansion House is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

We are open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm, and Sunday from noon until 5:00 pm. Guided tours are Wednesday through Saturday at 10 am and 2 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm. The Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. More information: 315-363-0745 or see: www.oneidacommunity.org.

