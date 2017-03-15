Oneida Police Department blotter

On March 9, 2017, Walter Wasiluk, 53, 513 W. Elm St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for littering and a garbage offense, both in violation of the city ordinance.

On March 9, 2017, Tina M. Soto, 34, 5265 E. Seneca Turnpike, Vernon, was issued a criminal summons for harassment.

On March 10, 2017, Mark A. Gallup, 58, 2431 River Rd., Hamilton, was issued traffic tickets for failure to obey a traffic control device and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.

On March 10, 2017, Trever R. Klein, 24, 335 Stone St., Oneida was issued a traffic ticket for aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

On March 12, 2017, Isaiah Maldonado, 23, 120 N. Warner St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On March 14, 2017, Zachary C. Dryer, 23, 443 Stone St., Oneida was issued a traffic ticket for aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle in the second degree.

On March 13, 2017, Maurcheil W. Rogers, 46, 107 Kaymar Dr., N. Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

A resident of Oneida recently reported that they received a letter from what was purported to be the Publishers Clearing House. The letter advised the resident to call a number to claim the prize. Upon calling the number, the resident was advised to send a check to cover taxes. This is one of many current scams making the rounds. Residents are urged to never send money to claim a prize such as this.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

