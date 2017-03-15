Madison County Sheriff issues travel advisory through 6 a.m. Thursday

The ban on vehicular traffic has been lifted in Madison County effective at 9 AM this morning.

A county-wide TRAVEL ADVISORY is now in effect and will remain in place until 6 AM Thursday morning. With a travel advisory, there are no vehicular restrictions on roadways however UNNECESSARY TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. Periods of persistent snow and high winds will make roadways snow covered and slippery through Thursday morning.

County Emergency Management Officials are asking for the public to pitch in – if you have a fire hydrant on or near your property, please consider clearing the snow from it to allow for quick access in an emergency.

The public is urged to keep updated on weather conditions throughout today and tonight by tuning into your favorite media outlet or the National Weather Service website.

Please report any emergency by dialing 911.

Refer to https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/em/severe-weather-emergencies for more information.

