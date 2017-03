Police assist state DOT with removal of vehicles abandoned during winter storm

During the winter storm Tuesday, dozens of vehicles were left abandoned on State 12 in Oneida County, State Route 49 in Oneida County and State Route 5s in Herkimer. These cars were towed to allow plows into the area for snow removal.

Owners of the vehicles can contact State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000 to see where their vehicles were towed to. The owners should give the make, model, and plate number when calling.

