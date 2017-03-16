Diabetes education program to host tour at New Hartford Hannaford

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, people with diabetes, pre-diabetes and their family members are invited to grocery shop with a registered dietitian and learn more about their food choices.

The grocery store tour, hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System’s Central New York Diabetes Education Program, will run from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at Hannaford Supermarket located at 4593 Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

Those who attend the tour will learn:

Where to locate total carbohydrate information on a food label

The importance of choosing foods with fiber as part of your daily diet

How to weigh fruits and vegetables

The importance of monitoring the amount of food you eat to help meet blood glucose or weight goals.

Registration is required by calling CNY Diabetes at 315-624-5620.

