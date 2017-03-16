Tenney discusses senior health, value of Medicare Advantage with New York seniors

Seniors from the Coalition for Medicare Choices joined a meeting March 13 in Binghamton with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to discuss the importance of the Medicare Advantage program to seniors in New York.

Local seniors shared their personal stories with Congresswoman Tenney about how Medicare Advantage plans are providing high-quality, affordable coordinated care, and the importance of preserving seniors’ choices when it comes to health care.

“When you’re living on a fixed income, I understand how difficult it can be to have basic needs met. Seniors know this all too well. I’m happy to know that through Medicare Advantage, our seniors have access to affordable healthcare coverage that they feel they can rely on in times of need. I will work for our seniors during my time as their Congresswoman and protect Medicare Advantage,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

In New York, more than 1.3 million beneficiaries have chosen Medicare Advantage plans for their high-quality, affordable coverage. Seniors from the Coalition asked Congresswoman Tenney to work to protect Medicare Advantage benefits.

“In order for me to get the most out of my retirement, I need to stay healthy and Medicare Advantage makes sure of that. I know that no matter what health problems I encounter, my Medicare Advantage plan will be there to pick me back up,” said Florence Balin.

Medicare Advantage is the part of Medicare through which private health plans provide comprehensive medical coverage to seniors and persons with disabilities. Nationwide, more than 18 million Americans choose Medicare Advantage. Research shows that 9 out of 10 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are satisfied with their coverage.

