Morrisville Public Library announces April 2017

Free Tax Prep for Seniors: RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older until April 15. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

Easter Basket Raffle: We will be raffling off two children’s Easter baskets! Get your tickets at the library or from any library trustee from now-Thursday April 13. Tickets are $1 each. Winners will be announced on April 13!

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday April 4 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! We are having fun with the topic, “I love to READ!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Family Bingo Night: Our ever popular Family Bingo night is BACK on Friday April 7 at 6:30pm!!! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided! Join us every month for some fun!

Kiddies Korner: Bring your preschool child in to read about “Easter!” on Tuesday April 11 at 10:00am! Come hear stories, make a craft and participate in our little Easter Egg Hunt!

Book Talk: Looking for a good book to read? How about joining our book talk as we will be reading, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs on Wednesday April 12 at 6:30pm. Copies can be picked up now! Discussion open to teens and adults! So grab a book, read it and come join us for a sure to be fun discussion!

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday April 18 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! Bring the little ones in to hear stories about “Stomp, Stomp-ROAR! Dinosaurs!” Make a craft, finger plays and more!

BRAND NEW Magical History Tour: Join Village and Town Historian, Sue Greenhagen, for an all new Magical History Tour on Friday April 21 at 6:30pm! Brand new places, photos and more! Can you figure out where these houses are located?

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday April 25 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! We will hear stories about “Birds of a Feather”. Make a craft, hear some stories and more!

Teen/Adult Movie Night: We will be showing the movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, on Friday April 28 at 7:00pm! This is rated PG-13 so no one under the age of 13 will be allowed in without a parent/guardian. We provide the popcorn; you bring your own beverage!

