Adorable adoptables need loving forever homes

Lexy is a 1-year-old female Pit Bull mix. Will you be the one to make the difference in her life? Who will step up and give this girl a great home and life? Stop in and meet her today!

Alfred is a 4 1/2-year-old male, declawed cat. He is people friendly; however, needs to be in a home with adults or older teenagers. No small children and must be the only cat. Loves to sit on laps and lay in the sun. Come in and meet him at the New Hartford PetSmart!

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

