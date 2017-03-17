Grace Campbell of Canastota among 205 Saint Rose student-athletes

Named to NE10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll for Academic Achievement

The College of Saint Rose is proud that Grace Campbell of Canastota, New York, is one of 205 Saint Rose student-athletes who have been named to the Northeast-10 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, a recognition of outstanding academic achievement.

Campbell is a sophomore on the Golden Knights volleyball team.

The 205 Saint Rose representatives account for 70 percent of the Golden Knights’ eligible student-athlete population. Of those honored, 17 earned a 4.00 grade-point average (GPA) and 86 more recorded a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99.

The Golden Knights are among some 3,851 student-athletes from the conference’s 15 member schools that earned at least a 3.00 GPA.

The NE10 is an association of 15 NCAA diverse institutions serving student-athletes across 24 NCAA Division II sports. Together we build brilliant futures by embracing the journey of every student-athlete.

