Greater Oneida Chamber to host sales seminar

Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn Sales Seminar “Want to close the sale? Ask the right questions” will be held Thursday, March 30, from noon to 1 p.m., at Oneida Library meeting room, 220 Broad St., Oneida.

The sales seminar will be presented by Frank Williams, a business mentor from SCORE. Improve your Sales and Close the Deal. Learn about Buyer’s Concept, Working the Sales Funnel and Asking the Right Questions. Lunch will be provided. Chamber members $5, non-members $10.

RSVP required. Contact office@oneidachamberny.org or 315-363-4300 by 3/28/17. Sponsored by SCORE and AmeriCU Credit Union.

