Miller makes heart-healthy recipes at Healthy for Good Expo

Assemblyman Brian Miller mixes a chili spice mix with Katherine Brosnan, Director of Industry Relations and Consumer Promotions at the New York Beef Council.

Recently, Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I-New Hartford) attended the 20th annual Healthy for Good Expo at Utica College.

While at the event, the Assemblyman met with residents and local organizations and mixed a heart healthy chili spice recipe with the New York Beef Council.

The council was present to promote different heart healthy recipes.

“This was truly a great event and it is a longstanding tradition in our area,” said Miller. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and it is one that may not be obvious to most people. So we came to this event to lend our support and help promote heart healthy activities and food choices. We want to keep New York State residents healthy and around for a longer time so that they can enjoy life’s most precious things.”

According to the Heart Foundation, heart disease – including heart attack, stroke and others – is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

