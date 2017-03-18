Clinton Chamber of Commerce annual meeting

David Wippman began his tenure as the 20th president on July 1, 2016. A recognized authority in international law, he has taught public international law, international criminal law, international human rights and ethnic conflict. He received his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Princeton University in 1976, his master’s degree through a fellowship in the Graduate Program in English Literature at Yale University in 1978 and his law degree from Yale Law School in 1982. While at Yale, Wippman was the editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal. He clerked for The Honorable Wilfred Feinberg, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Hamilton College president,began his tenure as the 20th president on July 1, 2016. A recognized authority in international law, he has taught public international law, international criminal law, international human rights and ethnic conflict. He received his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Princeton University in 1976, his master’s degree through a fellowship in the Graduate Program in English Literature at Yale University in 1978 and his law degree from Yale Law School in 1982. While at Yale, Wippman was the editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal. He clerked for The Honorable Wilfred Feinberg, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. President Wippman will give a presentation on the future of Hamilton College. Do you have a question about new initiatives at Hamilton? Want to learn about the president’s vision for the college and campus? There will be a question and answer session following the presentation. Open to ALL Current and Prospective Members