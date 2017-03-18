Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, March 28st at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Maureen Wallace. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

And The Winner Is…

The American Library Association has recently announced their 2017 top book awards! The Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children was given to Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, written and illustrated by Javaka Steptoe. The Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature was awarded to The Girl Who Drank the Moon, written by Kelly Barnhill. March: Book Three, written by John Lewis as the conclusion to his best-selling graphic novel trilogy, was given the Printz Award for excellence in literature written for young adults.

We are pleased that Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is already part of our collection. Both The Girl Who Drank the Moon and March: Book Three are available to borrow through the Mid York Library System. We can’t wait for our own copy of the Newbery Medal winner to arrive in Hamilton soon!

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

