CSEA Members Help New York Weather The Storm

On March 14, 2017, Winter Storm Stella dumped more than two feet of snow on much of New York state, leading to blizzard conditions and record-breaking snowfall in parts of Central and Western New York.

While many New Yorkers were home safe and warm, CSEA members employed by the state Department of Transportation, county and municipal highway and public works departments and numerous health, human services and corrections agencies were on the job providing vital services.

In the days before the storm, CSEA members prepared for the snowfall by pre-treating roads, and ensuring adequate supplies of items such as salt solution, highway vehicles and sandbags were ready for action.

As the storm hit, CSEA members worked tirelessly at clearing the blinding snow and treating the roads, clearing the way for emergency vehicles and other CSEA members to get to the jobs that provide essential services for all of New York.

“While we can’t control the weather, we can do all we can to support the state Department of Transportation and local government workers whose efforts before, during and after the storm not only quickly got our roads back to normal, but helped keep our communities safe,” CSEA President Danny Donohue said. “I can’t emphasize enough the importance of ALL the services that our members provide during storms like this. They literally go into the eye of the storm to keep their neighbors safe. Please join me in thanking our workers who sacrifice time with their families to go out into extreme weather to serve all of us.”

