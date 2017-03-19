City of Oneida announces March 21 council agenda

The City of Oneida Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 21, 2017, at the Municipal Building, 109 N. Main St., Oneida.

The agenda is as follows:

Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

PRESENTATION – To Acting Chief Paul Thompson from the 2017 Ride for Missing Children

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

1. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from 3/7/17 meeting – 507 Stone Street

2. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from 3/7/17 meeting – 112 Madison Street

OLD BUSINESS

SUPERVISORS REPORT

*Approval of minutes regular meeting 03/07/17

*Approval of Warrant No. 6

1. WAIVER OF FEES: Waive the building permit late fees for the Oneida American Legion. (Smith)

2. AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign a Professional Services Agreement with GHD Consulting Services, Inc. to assist in the administration of the industrial wastewater pretreatment program. (Rauscher)

3. AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign the Financial Advisory Services Agreement Amendment with Fiscal Advisors & Marketing, Inc. (Wells)

4. LOCAL LAW: Receive and place on file the revised Local Law to amend Chapter 34 to establish a Building Registry and Maintenance Program in the City of Oneida and schedule a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. on April 4, 2017 in the Council Chambers. (Mayor)

5. MONTHLY REPORTS: Receive and place on file monthly reports from the Chamberlain, City Clerk, Comptroller, City Engineer, Director of Planning and Development, Fire Department, Housing Codes Enforcement, and Police Department.

6. LEASE AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign the lease agreement with Twin Lantern Solar Partners, LLC in accordance with Article III, Section 3.18 of the Oneida City Charter. (Matzke/Bell)

NEW BUSINESS

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

