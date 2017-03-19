Magee: Assembly budget proposal invests in local roads

Assemblyman Bill Magee (D-Nelson) announced that he helped pass the Assembly’s 2017-18 state budget proposal, which increases funding to repair roads and bridges throughout New York.

“Central New York has thousands of miles of locally maintained roads and highways that families, businesses and farmers depend on to get around,” said Magee.

“We can’t leave them neglected. The Assembly budget proposal helps local governments repair their infrastructure so everyone can get where they need to go safely.”

The Assembly’s budget proposal increases funding for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program to $488 million, a $50 million increase from the proposed executive budget.

This is in addition to $100 million allocated for the Pave NY program, which is distributed through the CHIPS formula and assists municipalities in revitalizing local infrastructure.

The counties that Magee represents have thousands of miles of roads that are maintained by local governments. Madison County maintains 436 miles of road, Otsego County 476 miles and Oneida County 592 miles. Cities, towns and villages in these three counties maintain an additional 3,949 miles of road.

Statewide 34 percent of local bridges are deficient and 48 percent of road pavements are rated fair or poor and getting worse, noted Magee.2

“Supporting local highway departments is one my top priorities,” said Magee. “Locally maintained roads connect our communities and keep our commerce and families moving.”

