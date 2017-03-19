Ten Raiders recognized on National Academic Squad

Across Division I field hockey, 926 student-athletes were recognized from all 79 schools while 114

In addition, Senior Kayla Robinson (Davis, Calif.) was named a Scholar of Distinction by the NFHCA by recording a GPA of 3.90 or higher.

The Colgate field hockey team had 10 players recognized as part of the Zag Field Hockey/Division I National Academic Squad, as announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Wednesday, March 15.

different players were named Scholars of Distinction.

Colgate’s 10 honorees are their most in a single season since they had 11 in the 2007 season.

Robinson was honored on the national academic squad for the third time in her career while junior Molly Klare (Wilmette, Ill.) was also recognized for the third consecutive year.

Junior Maria Krull (Leicester, Mass.) and seniors Kerry Glenday (Babylon, New York) and Caroline Schaefer (Avon, Connecticut) all earned recognition for the second times in their careers.

Junior Lauren Miano (Hackettstown, New Jersey) and freshmen Emma Denoble (Lake Forest, Illinois), RemiFilippini (Philadelphia, P.), Maggie Lake (Wilmette, Ill.), and Iona MacKillop (Glasgow, Scotland) all were honored for the first times in their careers.

Last week, the Colgate field hockey team was honored as a Division I National Academic Team before receiving the individual awards.