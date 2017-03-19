Schneiderman issues statement on Hawaii immigration ban decision

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement regarding Hawaii’s decision regarding the latest immigration ban:

“Today’s order by the federal District Court of Hawaii marks yet another victory for the Constitution and the rule of law. President Trump’s second executive order is just a Muslim Ban by another name – with the same unlawful and unconstitutional goal of discriminating based on religion and national origin. As Judge Watson pointed out in today’s order, the ‘illogic’ of the Trump administration’s policies is ‘palpable.’

“I commend my colleague Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin, and all of the attorneys general who supported his work. My office will continue to aggressively pursue our claims against President Trump’s unconstitutional order, as well as support my colleagues’ efforts, as we work to protect our states’ residents, institutions, and economies.”

