Driver in one-car crash arrested on DWI and fugitive charges

On March 10, 2017 at approximately 2:50 A.M., State Police in Lee responded to Townline Road and State Route 46 in the City of Rome for a one-car personal injury motor vehicle accident.

The investigation revealed a 2001 Nissan Sentra, operated by 42 year-old, Scott D. Holley, from Rome, NY was westbound on Townline Road when he failed to keep right when coming to the intersection of State Route 46. The vehicle continued westbound over an embankment and came to rest against a guardrail on the west side shoulder of the roadway.

Holley was transported to St. Elizabeth’s hospital for minor injuries. Holley was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations.

Holley was also wanted by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in the State of Florida for a drug offense with national extradition. Upon release from the hospital, Holley was arraigned in New York Mills Court and was committed to Oneida County Jail with no bail.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, Rome Fire Department and Lake Delta Fire Department.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

