Nests and Eggs

The Chenango Bird Club begins its program season with a presentation titled “Nests and Eggs” on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m., at Rogers Environmental Education Center’s Bird Exhibit Cabin. The program will provide a close look at nesting birds, from nest-building to fledging.

Our presenter, Robyn Bailey is the project leader for Nest Watch, an international citizen-science project focused on bird reproductive success. Based at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Robyn researches trends in nesting success using data provided by generations of enthusiastic citizen scientists. Robyn has studied nesting birds throughout the United States.

Refreshments will be served following Robyn’s presentation. The Chenango Bird Club will have a short business meeting at 6:30 PM, prior to the show. Everyone is welcome to attend all or part of the evening’s activities.

The Chenango Bird Club presents monthly programs (except January, February, and March). Nature enthusiasts of all levels and interests are invited to all Chenango Bird Club programs, free of charge. Rogers Center is located one mile west of Sherburne Village on State Highway 80. Park in the main parking lot and walk to the west end of the lot to the Bird Exhibit Cabin.

Call Club President, Charlene LaFever at 607-334-9112, for more information on Chenango Bird Club activities.

