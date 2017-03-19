Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after Herkimer County fatality

State Police in Herkimer are investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred March 18, 2017, on State Route 5 in the Town of Schuyler, Herkimer County.

The investigation revealed a 2013 Hyundai Accent, operated by Ammar T. Barakat, 24, of Linda Drive, Marcy, was traveling westbound on State Route 5 when he lost control and left the roadway on the south shoulder, and striking a snow embankment. The vehicle then struck a telephone pole and came to rest on the roof of the vehicle. Barakat was treated at the scene for a minor laceration to his head. A passenger in the vehicle, Raymond M. Pinney, 29, of Herkimer, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Barakat was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter (a class D felony), driving while intoxicated (BAC of 0.12 percent), speeding, and failure to keep right (both violations). He was arraigned in Frankfort Town Court and was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $30,000 bail bond. Barakat is scheduled to appear back in court March 27, 2017, at 6 p.m.

