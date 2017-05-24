UPDATE: 2017 Race Schedule Route 20 Road Challenge

Organizers for the Route 20 Road Challenge released the 2017 schedule today. Participants who run in four events receive a $5 gift card, five events for a $10 card, and seven events for a lightweight running jacket with Route 20 Road Challenge logo. For more information, visit www.nyroute20.com.

The Series is in its 18th year, according to Craig North, one of the coordinators of the Eaton 5K Run/Walk in October.

“We are promoting tourism along the Route 20 Scenic Byway, as well as health and fitness,” North said. “We are always looking to add events to our schedule.”

For more information, contact North at southof20@yahoo.com or 315-825-5691.

Register now for the following events:

July 15: 8th Annual 5K Race for ChildRUN & 1 Mile Fun Run, Morrisville, Jennifer Britton, 315 684-6400, brittojr@morrisville.edu, www.morrisville.edu/childrens_center

July 16: Millers Mills 5K Sundae Run, 2 Mile Fun Walk and Ice Cream Social, Millers Mills, Megan King-Ratcliffe, 315 292-4144, king_meganm@yahoo.com

July 29: Believe 271 Run/Walk, Bridgewater, Christy Deking, chrisdeki3@aol.com, www.itsyourrace.com

Aug. 5: MADison COWnty 5K Run/Walk, Nelson, Linda Sevier, 315 439-6674, redpineridgefarm@frontiernet.net, www.inyourpace.org

Aug. 12: 8th Annual Ruth Allen Memorial Mi. Run/3 Mi. Fun Walk/Youth Run, Deansboro, Sarah Reeske, 512 799-6535, reeskes@gmail.com

Aug. 19: Landis Arboretum 11th Perennial 5K Forest Run/Walk, Esperence, David Roy, 315 427-3856, droy@midtel.net, www.landisarboretum.com

Sept. 9: Falling Footsteps Cross Country (Fun in the Mud) 5K Run, Fun Walk, Richfield Springs, Bill Kosina, 315 749-3286, jabkos@verizon.net, runsignup.com/rsccmud

Sept. 16: Mary Cleary Memorial 5K Run/Walk, Waterville, Karen & Steve Cleary, 315 841-3350, kcleary@crusinintowaterville.com, www.crusinintowaterville.com

Sept. 24: CNY Bread Run 10 Mi./5K, Fabius, Larry Carr, 315 243-9144, lcarr21@gmail.com, www.breadrunatfabiusny.org

Sept. 30: Madison Hall 5K Run/Walk, Morrisville, Holly Sternburg, 315 684-7694, hollysternburg@twcny.rr.com, www.madisonhall.org

Oct. 14: Colie’s Run 6K/1mi. Walk, Richfield Springs, (Dyn’s Cider Mill) Bill Kosina, 315 749-3286, jabkos@verizon.net, www.runsignup.com/colie

Oct. 21: Eaton 5K Run/Walk, Eaton, Craig North, 315 825-5691, southof20@yahoo.com

