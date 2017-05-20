Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time Gardening

If it is not raining, we will have a brief story time inside as usual, then story time families will be invited to help plant seeds outside in our butterfly garden. Plan ahead and dress accordingly if you would like to participate. Children will need parental supervision during our gardening activities. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Build a Better World— Summer Reading Program is coming! Save the date for our ice-cream social and kick-off event on Monday, June 19th from 6-7pm. The Super Silly Bazillion Bubble Circus, storytelling and songs with return performer Story Laurie, the Gravitational Bull Juggling and Comedy Hour, and much, much more are on our Summer Reading Program calendar this year! The ice-cream social and kick-off event is a great time to find out about our schedule of events, start signing up to participate, and get a peek at some of our end of program prizes. Ice-cream will be provided by the Friends of the Library— thank you, Friends!

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

