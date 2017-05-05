Brindisi: Vote by Tenney, other AHCA supporters, means New Yorkers will pay more for less insurance coverage

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica issued the following statement May 4 reacting to the narrow approval in the House of Representatives of the American Health Care Act, which seeks to repeal the existing Affordable Care Act.
“I am very disappointed in Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and all the other members of Congress that voted in favor of this bill, because if it ultimately becomes law, it will leave many New Yorkers without reliable insurance coverage. No matter the issue, Congresswoman Tenney keeps on voting against the interests of her district. Her vote to dismantle our health care system with no viable plan for its replacement will mean New Yorkers will pay more for a lot less. They will have less care, and less access, but will pay higher premiums. Her vote is yet another example of a representative who is tone deaf when it comes to understanding the needs of her average constituents.”
I am furious that an elected official would vote “yes” for legislation they have not had time to read or process completely. When I called Tenney’s office to voice my complaint, the staff member hung up. Unconscionable!
I totally agree with Mr. Brindisi. Tenney has demonstrated with every vote that she cares more for party politics than people. She is not the right person to represent NY 22 and I, along with many, many others, look forward to voting her OUT of office in 2018.