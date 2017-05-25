REMINDER: Cazenovia Legion announces Memorial Day ceremonies

The Commander of the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, Richard Benner, calls the community to come to Memorial Park on Albany St., Cazenovia, Monday, May 29, 2017, to participate in the observance of Memorial Day. It is here that solemn ceremonies will be held, speeches given, wreaths laid, rifle salutes and taps played to honor those who have given their lives in the service to our country.

The Legion’s color guard will step off the parade to Memorial Park from the corner of Emory Ave. and Forman St. in front of the High School at 10:30 a.m. rain or shine. Parade groups should start lining up at 10 a.m.

Those organizations wishing to march in the parade should contact the parade coordinators Kevin Markowski (315.662.7510), John Haynes (315.815.4168) or Ron McDermott (315.807.7185) for information.

Due to the solemn nature of Memorial Day, the Legion asks that there be no commercial or political activity in this parade and no candy thrown.

All veterans are welcome and encouraged to march. Vehicles will be available for those veterans who feel the long walk would be too strenuous. Veterans needing transportation to the parade or needing a ride in the parade should call Gene Gissin (315.655.2224) or John Colligan (315.655.2233) to make arrangements.

The parade will rest at Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Post 88 Commander Richard Benner will be the Master of Ceremonies. Joining him for a chaplain’s moment of prayer and reflection will be Post 88 Chaplain Al Keilen.

Our guest speaker will be Retired Navy Commander Owen Corpin of Peterboro. Corpin graduated from Morrisville-Eaton Central School District with such grades that permitted him to receive a full scholarship to Cornell University and the U.S. Naval Academy. Choosing the latter, he joined the Navy and entered the Naval Academy in 1970 and graduated in 1974. He was also a Trident Scholar at the academy which resulted in his participation in a Master level research project. He retired as a Navy Commander after 24 years of service.

During his years of service, he functioned as an aviator and radar intercept officer on F-4 fighter planes. He served on the aircraft carriers Saratoga, Midway, and John F. Kennedy. Corpin has four children Heather, Travis, Kyle and Kris. He resides with his wife Alberta in Peterboro.

After the memorial ceremony, the parade will be ordered to resume march to its starting point. All parade participants are invited to the Cazenovia Fire House for a light lunch after the parade.

Other events for this Memorial Day will be:

At 12:30 p.m., a memorial service will also be held by Post 88 members in their Garden of Honor located in front of the Post 88’s home at 26 Chenango St. to honor veterans buried in all of our community cemeteries. The public is invited to attend. The Garden of Honor is paved with named bricks to honor those living and dead who have served with our military.

Graveside flags and regular flags are available at The Chamber of Commerce, 51 Albany St., 315.655.9243; Gissin Photography, 25 Williams St., 315.655.2224 and the American Legion, 26 Chenango St.

Graveside flags for deceased veterans will be available at no cost to the veteran’s family. To obtain your flag for South Cemetery, go to The Cazenovia Town Office and for Evergreen Cemetery, go to The Cazenovia Village Office. The American Legion will handle graveside flags for St. James Cemetery.

Post 88’s Legion and Auxiliary members along the parade route will offer the traditional poppy Monday, May 29, and Saturday, May 27, 2017, before Memorial Day. Merchant locations for Saturday are Tops Market, Buyea’s and Kinney Drugs.

For those veterans who wish to participate in the 8 a.m. Erieville Memorial Day parade, meet at 6:45 a.m. at Dave’s Diner for breakfast and coordination.

