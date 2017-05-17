Raiders name Olson to football coaching staff

Assistant for Outside Linebackers Arrives from Syracuse

Dan Hunt completed his Colgate Football assistant coaching staff Tuesday with the announcement that Ben Olson accepted the outside linebackers position.

Olson arrives after one season at Syracuse under head coach Dino Babers. He served the Orange as a graduate assistant coach working with the defensive tackles and all special teams units.

He also worked alongside Syracuse assistant coach Nick Monroe and high school relations director J.B. Gerald ‘04, both of whom hold close Colgate ties. Monroe coached on the Colgate defensive staff from 2004-09, including the final season as co-defensive coordinator, while Gerald compiled more than 3,000 all-purpose yards a standout receiver and kick returner at Colgate from 2000-03.

“Ben has been coaching for a long time for someone his age,” Hunt said. “He brings experience from FCS and FBS football. He worked at Syracuse with people that we respect, and comes highly recommended.

“His passion and energy are contagious, and I can’t wait for him to start working with our players.”

Foundation at Eastern Illinois

Olson began his coaching career at Eastern Illinois after he earned a full scholarship to play defensive line in 2009 but was medically disqualified because of shoulder injuries. He moved into the position of undergraduate assistant and was still there in 2012 when Babers was named head coach of the Panthers.

Rose-Hulman lured Olson to the Division III ranks to coach linebackers for the 2013 campaign. The Engineers went 7-3 and won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Olson then rejoined Babers for two successful seasons at Bowling Green in 2014 and 2015 before following the head coach to Syracuse.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for me,” Olson said. “I’ve had chances to leave Coach Babers’ staff but never felt the need to do so unless it was the perfect opportunity, but this was too hard to pass up.

“I’ve heard so many great things about Coach Hunt and the rest of the staff. Now I can’t wait to get started.”

The Morris, Illinois, native earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and Sports Studies from Eastern Illinois. He then completed a Master of Science degree in Leisure and Tourism at Bowling Green, and is working toward another master’s degree in Instructional Design Development and Education from Syracuse.

