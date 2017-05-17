Eaton Day to be held Memorial Day Monday

Memorial Day is here again and for the 22nd time, Memorial Day Monday will be “Eaton Day.” The day started in 1995 to show the history of a community and town that formed out of the Revolutionary War and its soldiers who settled here to start a new life.

Always held on Memorial Day Monday in the Hamlet of Eaton, “Eaton Day” located on Rt. 26, at the Old Auction barn next to the Post Office, so there is plenty of parking. Eaton Day has turned into a celebration of community much like an Old Hometown Day.

The Day which runs from 9 am until 3 pm, features a gigantic Pie & Bake Sale, Gift Sale, Book Sale, Raffle Baskets, Hot Dogs & Soda and more! The Old Town Museum will have its history book Sale with books and tee shirts on local history themes.

The Friends of the Old Town of Eaton Museum host this event as a way to earn money for the Old Town of Eaton Museum and this year will feature a Book Sale, Rummage Sale and a Tin Sale. As an added feature Tommy Hoe will be there with his guitar.

This year the parade will be in Pererboro, but it is hoped that all will return to the event, in the Hamlet of Eaton, which celebrates the history of its former citizens that fought at Lexington and Concord, Bunker Hill, Cedar Creek and defended Washington, DC before the outbreak of the Civil War. The historic Eaton Cemetery contains the remains of soldiers of all wars up to the present, as well as many of the nationally famous writers, inventors, and businessmen who lived there.

So come on down to Eaton, buy a hot dog and soda, buy a treat for the family or your loved ones, learn some history and enjoy catching up with your neighbors and friends.

The Old Town of History Museum will be open that day for tours from 1 pm until 3pm. The best news is this year your donations are tax-deductible and will be helping keep Eaton’s artifacts and its history alive for generations to come.

For more information, email backstreetmary@yahoo.com or call 315 684- 8032 and leave a message. Visit the Old Town of Eaton Museum Facebook page for updates.

