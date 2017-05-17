St. Lawrence University students inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa

The following St. Lawrence University students have been elected to Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

Sarah E. Moon of Chittenango. Moon is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Mathematics and Economics. Moon attended Chittenango Senior High School.

Emily L. Lorraine of Manlius. Lorraine is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in English. Lorraine attended Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

Nicholas J.P. Santaro of Manlius. Santaro is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Biochemistry. Santaro attended Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes students who are successful in academics, athletics, community and campus service, the performing arts, and journalism. The members of Omicron Delta Kappa strive to promote leadership on campus.

