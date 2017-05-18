Cazenovia Public Library to host local author and political historian

Join us in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room on Tuesday, May 30, at 7 p.m., for a special presentation and book signing by local author and political historian John Robert Greene, Ph.D. The lecture will focus on Greene’s new book, I Like Ike: The Presidential Election of 1952.

Greene is the Paul J. Schupf Professor of History and Humanities at Cazenovia College. He is the author of several books—including The Presidency of George H.W. Bush, Second Edition; Betty Ford: Candor and Courage in the White House; and The Presidency of Gerald R. Ford—and one of the foremost contemporary experts on the 1952 election of Dwight D. Eisenhower. His most recent book is a revised and updated version of his 1985 work, The Crusade: The Presidential Election of 1952. The election pitted the popular World War II Supreme Allied Commander against well-known Illinois governor Adlai Stevenson and resulted in the first Republican U.S. presidency in two decades.

“[I Like Ike] is a significant contribution to the history of the 1952 presidential election that should reside on all library shelves”—Edward Goedeken, Iowa State Univ. Lib., Ames

Copies of I Like Ike will be available for sale following the presentation.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

