Secret Garden Tour and Tea to benefit Karing Kitchen

Some of Oneida’s bestkept secrets – its beautiful gardens – will be open for public tours during an inaugural fundraising event to benefit the Karing Kitchen June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Six gardens throughout Oneida will be showcased and welcomed guests can take leisurely strolls through the charming trails of iconic perennial flowers, roses, herbs and vegetables.

Following the tour guests can relax and share a cup of kindness with treasured friends during a tea party reception that will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church – 116 Grove St., Oneida.

For many of the hosts, gardening is their passion and they love sharing the fruits of their labors with others and seeing their faces as they delight in the assortment of garden varieties, fragrances, and colors of whites, yellows, pinks, reds, and multiple pastels.

During the tours, those interested in gardening will be given tips on how to care for some of the plants that are contained within the gardens. Plants and herbs will also be available for purchase at some locations.

Garden locations include the Stury Gardens on Belmont Street, the Simchik and Niles Gardens (both on Drake Avenue), The Carmolla and Kinsella Gardens (both on Florence Ave.), and the Community Garden at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Sayles Street.

All proceeds for this event will benefit Oneida’s Karing Kitchen. The Karing Kitchen serves thousands of nutritious hot lunches each year to local residents. In recent years, the need for this outreach has grown substantially and fundraisers such as this provide some of the financial needs to keep the program going.

Tickets for this benefit are $20 and may be purchased at most Oneida area churches during regular office hours, or at Oneida Floral and Gifts, Oneida Office Supply, Choo-Choo Charlies or W. J. Hinman Jewelers.

For additional information contact Bambi Niles at 315.366.8120.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

