SUNY Potsdam to recognize area graduates at commencement

The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize more than 1,000 candidates for graduation during the College’s 2017 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 20.

The graduates include:

Khalil Franklin of Hamilton, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics

Christopher Natke of Chittenango, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science

Rachel Rockwell of Madison, who is set to graduate magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education

Rebecca Schultz of Chittenango, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre

At Commencement, SUNY Potsdam honors students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year. To learn more about Commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visithttp://www.potsdam.edu/ commencement.

