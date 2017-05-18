Stirpe: All New Yorkers deserve affordable and quality health care

“Access to affordable, quality health care is absolutely vital. That’s why I helped pass the New York State Health Act (A.4738) – a bill I co-sponsored to establish New York Health, a single-payer plan that’ll expand coverage eligibility for all residents, open up access to more providers and reduce costs for hardworking New Yorkers.

“This measure ensures that New Yorkers’ health stays a priority and is protected regardless of the current uncertainty within the federal healthcare conversation. All New Yorkers – regardless of age, income, wealth, employment and pre-existing conditions, deserve health insurance without having to worry about making ends meet. The single-payer plan benefits patients, care providers and coordinators alike. The plan also frees employers from paying expensive premiums as well as having to deal with health plan administration. Further, localities would no longer be forced to pick up the tab for Medicaid, providing significant property tax relief.

“For far too long, we’ve allowed fee-for-service and private insurers to control the health and well-being of our communities. We must provide health care to the countless hardworking New Yorkers who can’t afford coverage or costly procedures, and could be most significantly impacted by recent federal legislative efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

