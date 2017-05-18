Ready tells how soldiers cope after serving in war-torn Iraq

Retired U.S. Army Major John Ready, who served in war-ravaged Iraq in 2003-04, will speak at Oneida Public Library on Thursday, May 25, at 7:00 p.m. on “A Soldier’s Life after Iraq,” a timely reminder of how combat veterans cope when returning to civilian life.

Ready, a native of Oneida and a 1986 graduate of the State University of New York at Cortland, was commissioned that same year from Cornell University Army ROTC. He then served in the Army National Guard and Reserves for 21 years.

In 2003, Ready was deployed as a civil affairs officer in Iraq. There, with some 20 soldiers under his command, he was in charge of coordinating the rebuilding of mosques, medical clinics and schools around Baghdad International Airport that were damaged during the U.S. invasion.

Ready’s memoir of his service in Iraq, “Does My Suicide Vest Make Me Look Fat?”, was published in 2013. It also includes accounts of how the war affected him upon his return stateside.

Retiring in 2007, Ready has gone on to earn a master’s in information security and assurance. Currently, he is pursuing Counter-terrorism Studies provided by the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Based on his own experiences and those of his fellow combat veterans, Ready will address in his Oneida Library talk the physical, psychological and emotional challenges that American soldiers returning from Iraq have faced and continue to endure.

“A Soldier’s Life after Iraq” is free and open to the public. For more information, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call (315) 363-3050.

