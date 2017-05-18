Morrisville Public Library announces June programs

Library Closures: We are closed for our summer hours on the following Saturdays: June 3, June 10, June 17 and June 24.

Family Bingo Night: Our ever-popular Family Bingo night is BACK on Friday June 2 at 6:30 p.m.! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

Play Mahjong!: Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old! Join the fun every Monday afternoon at the library! The group meets Monday June 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

BRAND NEW Magical History Tour: Join Village and Town Historian, Sue Greenhagen, for an all-new Magical History Tour on Wednesday June 7 at 6:30pm! Brand new places, photos and more! Can you figure out where these houses are located? **RESCHEDULED from Friday April 21, 2017**

Book Talk: Looking for a good book to read? How about joining our book talk as we will be reading, A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman on Wednesday June 14 at 6:30pm? Copies can be picked up now!

Discussion open to teens and adults! So grab a book, read it and come join us for a sure to be fun discussion!

Madison County During WWI: Please join Madison County Historian, Matthew Urtz, who will present “Madison County During WWI” on Friday June 16 at 6:30pm. In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the start of the “Great War”. Urtz will present the stories of soldiers and nurses abroad as well as what people were doing on the Homefront.

END of SCHOOL Movie Marathon: We provide the popcorn every night! Please bring the family for these GREAT movies! Do not forget to bring your own beverage every night! Celebrate the start of summer with us! Wednesday June 21 at 7:00pm– Family Movie Night-A Dog’s Purpose (Rated PG), Thursday June 22 7:00pm- Teen/Adult Movie Night-The Shack (Rated PG 13), Friday June 23 7:00pm– Adult Movie Night-Alone in Berlin (Rated R)

