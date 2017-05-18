Mohawk Valley Rotary plans spring fling family fun

Join us to support the Mohawk Valley Rotary’s Spring Fling Family Event at Francesca’s Banquet Hall, in Ilion onSunday, May 21, from noon to 3 p.m. Cost is $5 per ticket, proceeds benefiting the MVRC’s community service projects. The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club encompasses the areas of Herkimer, Frankfort, Mohawk, and Ilion.

This event will be fun for all; $5 includes photos with themed characters Belle and Superman, face painting, hair braiding, nail painting, crafts, and much more. There will be vendors on hand for shopping for both children and adults. The Bailey’s Karate Company will be displaying karate demos, as well as the Boy Scouts showing knot tying, and much more, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

For more information call Francesca’s Banquet Hall at 315-895-0800 or email francescabanquests@msn.com

