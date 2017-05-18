Nearly 140 students present research and creative projects

Nearly 140 SUNY Oneonta students presented original research and creative projects at the college’s 2017 Student Research and Creative Activity Day on April 12.

Created to recognize and promote undergraduate scholarship and creative activity, Student Research & Creative Activity Day has become the premier on-campus event for scholarly student exhibition. A total of 139 students, supported by faculty sponsors from a variety of academic disciplines, displayed poster presentations in the college’s Hunt College Union during the daylong showcase.

The following area students were among the presenters:

Heidi Gorton of Morrisville: Gorton worked with Florian Reyda of the Department of Biology on a project titled “Parasite Party: Full of Necropsies of Yellow Perch from Canadarago Lake.”

Alana White of Oneida: White worked with Jiang Tan of the Department of Secondary Education and Educational Technology on a project titled “The Effect of High-Tech versus Low-Tech Makerspaces on Fourth Grade Science Students.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

